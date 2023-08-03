Beaver St. Clair provides camp for young Tigers

(Lander, WY) – A familiar face of the Lander community returned to Lander Valley High School (LVHS) to provide a two-day camp for young athletes. Bryan Beaver St. Clair, who was part of the Lander Valley Tigers 2019 state championship team and also a part of the College of Idaho’s recent championship, hosted the camp.

“First getting that experience is crazy. It was a crazy experience. It’s something only a certain amount of people feel and never feel something like that,” St. Clair said. “Being able to have that knowledge of being able to get to that kind of scenario, getting to winning a championship is exactly why I want to come here and spread to these kids.”

St. Clair has always appreciated community support and how they show it with former athletes of LVHS.

“The community is very supportive. We have kids from all around like, like Johnny Kulow, who’s over at ASU doing crazy things for them. We have, you know, Maddie Chance over at the University of Wyoming for the soccer team over there doing great things,” he said.

“So I’m very happy that I’m back; there’s a lot of kids here showing up and supporting me as I put this camp on. I think that’s a great thing.”

At the camp, participants went through many drills to hone their skills.

“We would introduce everything and for like today for high school and stuff. We do a little more complex things than we do middle school. But it was basically the same thing. We warmed up, then we did ball handling, we did some finishing drills, working on moves and everything, then shooting, and then defense and kind of passing like a little bit of everything.”

At the end of the camp, a message was shared about consistency.

“The advice I gave was, you know, stay consistent. If you want to get good at anything: school, basketball, swimming, with golf, whatever sport you’re doing, you got to be consistent with it. You got to do it every day. You got to do something for it, you know.”

He added some advice from his cousin, who is a college player also, about work ethic.

“My cousin Jaden Jane Ferris, who’s playing at Rocky Mountain, she gave pretty good advice saying work ethic that goes hand in hand with consistency.”

You can listen to the full interview below!