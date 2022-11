The SageWest Gift Shop at its Lander campus run by the SageWest volunteer Auxiliary will be closing after more than 50 years. Auxiliary is providing discounted sales through Thursday 12/22/22. The SageWest Gift Shop hours at the Lander campus are Tue & Thu from 10 am -2 pm.

We sincerely thank our dedicated Auxiliary volunteers for their service to our patients, community, and SageWest for many years.