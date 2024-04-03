April 2 wreck on Federal Blvd. reportedly caused by intoxicated driver with a child in the vehicle

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – A late afternoon wreck occurred in the 1900 block of North Federal Blvd. yesterday, April 2, which caused road blockage and emergency medical attention, and was reportedly due to an intoxicated individual driving at high speeds.

The Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log issued on April 3 states that witnesses said a vehicle traveling southbound on North Federal Blvd. at a high rate of speed struck the rear of another southbound vehicle, which caused major damage to both.

30-year-old Tiffany Height, the driver of the speeding vehicle, reportedly showed signs of alcohol impairment, and was also driving with a 2-year-old child who had no child restraint device.

After being treated by medical services, Height was subsequently arrested and charged with DWUI with a child passenger, no child restraint, following too close and no insurance.

The child was treated for minor injuries, according to the report, and the 77-year-old passenger of the vehicle that was struck reportedly stated they had back pain, but refused treatment.

