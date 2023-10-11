Appointments, approvals and more came before the Commissioners on October 10

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Below is a recap of that meeting.

Fremont County 2023 Striping Project notice to proceed between the Fremont County Commissioners and S&L Industrial was approved to commence on October 4, 2023.

Tara Berg was appointed to the Fremont County Executive Health Insurance Committee.

The Carlson No 1 Subdivision was approved as recommended by the Fremont County Planning Commission.

Amanda Sanchez was appointed to the Office of Fremont County Clerk of District Court with a swearing-in to be held on October 23, 2023, at 8 a.m.