A&P Pawn invites you to their Grand Re-Opening July 1st!

A Lander staple, A&P Pawn Shop, is transferring ownership from longtime owner, Bob Hede over to Lander native, Rob Packer.

Rob would like to invite the community to come and celebrate the transition with a meet and greet, discounted merchandise, and food vendors on July 1st from 10-5pm!

A&P Pawn has been around for over 3 decades and has provided quality Western art, Native American jewelry/bead work and Firearms to the Lander community. Rob Packer, a middle school math teacher at Wyoming Indian Middle School, has been a longtime customer of the pawn shop.

