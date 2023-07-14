Activate10: Orchards Church, Sole Mission hosting children’s shoe giveaway July 15

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Orchards Church, located at 183 Main Street in Lander, has partnered with Sole Mission to host a shoe giveaway tomorrow, July 15, at Gannett Peak Elementary.

The giveaway will take place from 9am to 12pm.

Shoes are given away to school-age children on a first come, first-serve basis.

Children must be present to receive shoes, and sizes and quantities are limited.