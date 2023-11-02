7th Annual RMEF Red Canyon Ladies Event set for November 11th

Ladies, let’s get wild for elk country! Games! Raffles! Dinner! Auctions!

You are cordially invited to the 7th Annual Rocky Mountain Elks Foundation Red Canyon Ladies Event on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. This event is for LADIES Only!

The doors at the Lander Community Center will open at 5:00 p.m. and the theme this year promises to be a ton of fun…..LADIES OF THE 80’S! Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Here is a glimpse of this year’s event highlights:

BASKET RAFFLE Attendees are encouraged to bring a gift basket to donate for the raffle. Donors will receive a strip of basket raffle tickets AND be entered into a drawing for a firearm! This is the most popular raffle at our event! The basket can be made up of any theme, products or ideas. The more baskets you bring the more raffle tickets you get to be

entered in to win the firearm and other baskets!

RESERVED TABLE OF 8 If you want guaranteed seating with your friends, you will want to purchase a Reserved Table. Purchase includes meals and reserved seating for 8.

There will be Live and Silent Auctions, Games and Raffles that will feature firearms, outdoor gear, home furnishings and jewelry.

Make your reservations today here ASAP or by calling Robert at (307) 349-3335 or Traci (307) 349-4375. Tickets are limited, so purchase yours today!