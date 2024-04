(Lander, WY) – County 10 could not be at the Lander Easter egg hunt this year. However, we received a few photos from the Lander Elks, who also shared the following.

“The Lander Elks and Parks and Rec hosted another great Easter egg hunt for the community. The hunt took place at Lander City Park and the weather held out for hundreds of kids and their families to partake in the festivities. The Elks gifted bikes to four lucky raffle winners, one in each age group.”