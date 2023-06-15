WhatsHappening: July 4 weekend events in the 10

(Fremont County, WY) – Start planning your July 4 weekend now! From Jeffrey City to Dubois, there is something for everyone in Fremont County.

Jeffrey City

Jeffrey City Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a picnic and fireworks on Saturday, July 1. They will have an open house and will be cooking burgers and brats. Everyone is welcome to attend. Attendees are asked to bring a side and/or a dessert and to bring their own refreshments. Food will be served around 5 pm and the fireworks will be after dark. The mosquitoes are out in force, so bring your best defense.

Pavillion

The town of Pavillion will be hosting its 2nd annual celebration on Monday, July 3. Check out the list of events and times on the flyer below!

Lander

The Lander Pioneer Days Parade will take place at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 4.

Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association (LOTRA) will have the Pioneer Days Rodeo July 3-4, with a fireworks show capping off the July 4 events. h/t LOTRA

The Rotary Club of Lander is excited to announce that tickets for the 2023 Rotary Buffalo BBQ, held annually at City Park on the 4th of July, are now on sale. The barbecue will be held from 11 am to 2 pm on Independence Day; tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children, and presale tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce and Mr. D’s.

The barbecue will feature bison burgers, beef brats, ice cream, and a beer tent — plus music from Low Water String Band!

Rotary Club of Lander wishes to give special thanks to Mr. D’s and to the Chamber, especially for the Chamber’s Tourism Asset Development grant that is helping to support this annual community event.

For any questions, please reach out to a local Rotarian or check out the club Facebook page for more information. We hope to see you at City Park on the 4th! h/t Rotary Club of Lander

Dubois

All events are happening on Tuesday, July 4:

10:30 am – Kiwanis Kids’ Games at the Dubois Town Park. Kids Free.

2 pm – Dubois Town 4th of July Parade – starts at the Town Park and heads down Ramshorn.

3-5 pm – Ice Cream Social following the parade. St. Thomas Episcopal Church grounds.

Fireworks at dusk.

If we’re missing anything, please email [email protected]!