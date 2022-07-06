Twin Creek Fire Update: Fire currently around 100 acres; Federal resources to remain on scene through night

(Fremont County, WY) – Earlier this afternoon County 10 reported on the Twin Creek Fire, located off of WY-789 past Johnny Behind the Rocks outside of Lander, which at the time was 60 acres in size, according to the Cody Interagency Dispatch Center.

Now according to an update from Lander Rural Fire FCFPD, as of about 7:45 PM, the blaze is at 100 acres.

The full update is below.

“At approximately 11:20am today units from Lander Rural and Atlantic city where dispatched to a fire in the Twin Creek Area. Upon arrival units observed a fire to be around 15 acres in size.

“Federal resources including aircraft where dispatched to the fire as well. Fremont county firefighters where on scene 7 and 1/2 hours. Fire is currently around 100 acres in size. Federal resources will remain on scene through the night.“

Below is a video captured by meteorologist Dave Lipson of an aerial bucket drop in action. h/t Dave Lipson video

County 10 will share the latest once additional information has been released.