Tigers win third straight golf tournament at home; Lady Tigers finish second

(Lander, WY) – The best in the west for 3A seems to be the Lander Tigers after winning their third tournament as a team this season. Lander hosted their sixth annual Terry Berg Invite. Overall for Lander, it was a successful tournament. The Tigers had six finishers in the top 10 while the Lady Tigers were able to have more golfers for their team at the home invite.
Keigann Watson led the way for the Lady Tigers tied for second. Morgan Hill finished fifth overall. The Lady Tigers would take second overall as a team with Cody winning the tournament on the girl’s side.
Riley Stroudt led the boys finishing first by one stroke ahead of the second-place finish. Hunter Kihn and Owen Sweeny took third and fourth respectively. Riverton boy’s junior varsity team would participate on day one of the tournament. The Tigers edged Cody for the team title.
Girls Team Results
- Cody 573
- Lander 633
Girls Individual Results
- T2. Keigann Watson – 195
- 5. Morgan Hill – 207
- 7. Charlotte Schell – 231
- 8. Paiglee Michael – 250
- 9. Siara Espinosa – 262
Boys Team Results
- Lander 629
- Cody 674
- Evanston 685
- Kemmerer 809
Boys Individual Results
- 1. Riley Stroudt – LVHS – 153
- 3. Hunter Kihn – LVHS – 156
- 4. Owen Sweeney – LVHS – 159
- 6. Michael Lev – LVHS – 163
- 8. Craig Hansen – LVHS – 167
- T10. Sequeil Lozier – LVHS – 169
- T16. Tim Schell – LVHS – 183
- 22. Jace Hammond – LVHS – 199
- 23. Gus Childres – LVHS – 205
- 27. Izaya Johnson – LVHS – 224
- T36. Rory Perkins – LVHS -281
- DNS. Beau Anderson – RHS – 87 (Day 1)
- DNS. Jacob Hull – RHS – 99 (Day 1)
- DNS. Porter Olson – RHS – 103 (Day 1)
- DNS. Brody Hinkle – RHS – 107 (Day 1)
- DNS. Keagan Van Dusen – LVHS – 107 (Day 2)
Lander Golf will be in Buffalo next week. Riverton will be in Jackson and Star Valley today and tomorrow.