Tigers win third straight golf tournament at home; Lady Tigers finish second

(Lander, WY) – The best in the west for 3A seems to be the Lander Tigers after winning their third tournament as a team this season. Lander hosted their sixth annual Terry Berg Invite. Overall for Lander, it was a successful tournament. The Tigers had six finishers in the top 10 while the Lady Tigers were able to have more golfers for their team at the home invite.

Keigann Watson led the way for the Lady Tigers tied for second. Morgan Hill finished fifth overall. The Lady Tigers would take second overall as a team with Cody winning the tournament on the girl’s side.

Riley Stroudt led the boys finishing first by one stroke ahead of the second-place finish. Hunter Kihn and Owen Sweeny took third and fourth respectively. Riverton boy’s junior varsity team would participate on day one of the tournament. The Tigers edged Cody for the team title.

Girls Team Results

Cody 573

Lander 633

Girls Individual Results

T2. Keigann Watson – 195

5. Morgan Hill – 207

7. Charlotte Schell – 231

8. Paiglee Michael – 250

9. Siara Espinosa – 262

Boys Team Results

Lander 629

Cody 674

Evanston 685

Kemmerer 809

Boys Individual Results

1. Riley Stroudt – LVHS – 153

3. Hunter Kihn – LVHS – 156

4. Owen Sweeney – LVHS – 159

6. Michael Lev – LVHS – 163

8. Craig Hansen – LVHS – 167

T10. Sequeil Lozier – LVHS – 169

T16. Tim Schell – LVHS – 183

22. Jace Hammond – LVHS – 199

23. Gus Childres – LVHS – 205

27. Izaya Johnson – LVHS – 224

T36. Rory Perkins – LVHS -281

DNS. Beau Anderson – RHS – 87 (Day 1)

DNS. Jacob Hull – RHS – 99 (Day 1)

DNS. Porter Olson – RHS – 103 (Day 1)

DNS. Brody Hinkle – RHS – 107 (Day 1)

DNS. Keagan Van Dusen – LVHS – 107 (Day 2)

Lander Golf will be in Buffalo next week. Riverton will be in Jackson and Star Valley today and tomorrow.