Tigers fall hard in week zero at Cody

(Cody, WY) – Lander’s chances against Cody dissipated early as the Broncs sprinted to a 42-0 halftime advantage. It was a tough night for the Tigers in a week-zero contest at Park County. And though there were learning opportunities, it wasn’t the start new head coach Jim Burton was hoping for.

The Broncs wouldn’t let the Tigers catch a break when they were on defense. It seemed like the Broncs were lined up before the ball could be placed at the yard mark. They were that fast. Lander struggled to generate any offense, unofficially under 100 yards of total offense. The Tigers did cause two turnovers in the first quarter with a couple of interceptions but couldn’t capitalize on those turnovers.

The Broncs took a 14-0 lead over Lander after one-quarter of play. Cody would then add 28 points in the second, making it 42-0. Cody took advantage of a turnover which forced the mercy-rule running clock all of the second half. Even still, Cody put one more score on the board. The Tiger’s two points came off a bad snap from Cody on a fourth down which they elected to push out the back of the endzone.

Advertisement

Ultimately, Lander fell 56-2. They’ll start their first of two straight home games this upcoming Friday as Lander will host Green River at 6 p.m. County 10 will have the call live on YouTube, Facebook, and on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

You can re-watch the game below.