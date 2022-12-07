Thank you for the Anniversary Wishes

Celebrations
Celebrations

From Don and Ellen Strube,

Don and Ellen Strube want to thank everyone who made their 70th anniversary special.
Whether you attended the reception, sent a card, made phone call, or stopped to talk to us at the store. You made these two old folks very happy.
Every event needs a leader and without RaJean and Ron Fossen and Roger and Teresa Strube this would not have happened.
Wishing we could thank everyone in person. Until then please know you have a special place in our hearts. Merry Christmas to all our friends!

Thanks for celebrating with us! – The County 10 Team

Submit YOUR Birthday or Anniversary Message Here

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.