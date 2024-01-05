Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Shongutsie, Poe

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Funeral services for lifelong Fort Washakie residence, Franklin Louis Shongutsie, 72, will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 5, 2024 at Eastern Shoshone Boys and Girls Club. Interment will follow at Sacajawea Cemetery. An all-night wake will begin at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Eastern Shoshone Boys and Girls Club. To view full obituary, click here.

Joe N. Poe, (95) of Lander Wyoming passed away peacefully, with his wife and daughter by his side, on Saturday, December 30, 2023. A graveside service will be held in the summer of 2024 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. To view full obituary, click here.

