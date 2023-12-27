Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Behrends, Nichtern, Potts, Lambert, Bullinton, Hendrickson Jr.

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Dorothy I. Behrends, 77, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Sunday, December 17, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home. A Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. To view full obituary, click here.

Julia Bertha Nichtern, 101, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Yogondia Potts, 79, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Friday, December 22, 2023 at Hospice Home. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. To view full obituary, click here.

Donald Lambert,76, of Riverton Wyoming, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Shepard of the Valley in Casper, WY. Cremation has taken place and memorial services will take place in the spring of 2024. To view full obituary, click here.

Noble Dale Bullington of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on December 24th, 2023, at the age of 84. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. As we reflect on his life, let us cherish the memories and the legacy he leaves behind. To view full obituary, click here.

Phillip Stanley ‘Hombre’ Hendrickson Jr., 61, passed away Monday, December 25, 2023 at his home in Arapahoe, Wyoming. A wake will begin at 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6 Old Man Circle at Ben Gay Heights in Arapahoe, WY. A funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, WY with a feast to follow at Great Plains Hall. Interment will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement