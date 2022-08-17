Recent deaths: Duffield

A Funeral Mass for Catherine T. (Addison) Duffield, 81, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home with a wake to follow at Wayne Addison’s residence, 25 Great Plains Road in Arapahoe, Wyoming. She passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. To view full obituary, click here.

