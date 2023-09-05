Post-season golf begins for Fremont County golfers this week

(Fremont County, WY) – Post-season for high school golf begins this week with Lander heading to Green River, Riverton will make their way to Wheatland. Before that though, Lander and Riverton had one more regular season golf tournament they competed in. Lander was in Buffalo while Riverton hosted their match play.

The Tigers boys were seeking another team title as they had won multiple this season. However, Campbell County would take the gold, and the Tigers finished second overall. The Lady Tigers finished third in the team standings finishing three strokes behind Cody for second. Hunter Kihn and Owen Sweeney were the top finishers for Lander tied at 158. Keigann Watson was the top finisher for the Lady Tigers shooting 186.

Riverton match play had Parker Paxton as the only number one seed making it to day two for the boy’s side. Teaslyn Leseberg for the Lady Wolverines made it to day two. Both would win their brackets on day two. Paxton defeated his teammate Brodie Dale.

County 10 will have resulted posted when they are reported from conference golf.