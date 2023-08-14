Paxton sets course record in Douglas; Tigers win at Powell

(Fremont County, WY) – The high school golf season started on Wednesday for Fremont County with Riverton in Douglas battling a lot of 4A competition. For the Wolverines, they were seeking another team title and Parker Paxton was looking for his fourth individual title this season.

The Riverton boys finished strong but as a team, losing by one stroke to Cheyenne East. Kelly Walsh was one stroke behind Riverton in third. Paxton would win the overall tournament individually, setting a course record by finishing nine under on Thursday. The Lady Wolverines finished fourth overall in the team standings. Tylynn McDonald was the top finisher for Riverton, placing seventh individually.

Lander was in Powell for their first tournament of the season. The Lander boys in their first tournament had three golfers in the top 10 to lead them to a team win. They won by five strokes ahead of Campbell County. Sequel Lozier tied for second in the tournament which was two shots behind first place. The Lady Tigers didn’t have a full team to score with only two golfers for the Lander. Keigann Watson tied for eighth and Morgan Hill finished 14th individually.

(h/t Tracia Watson)

Lander and Riverton will be in Cody on August 15 and 16. It will be the first time this season Lander and Riverton will be in the same tournament.

Douglas Invite Results

Girls Team

Natrona 527 Wheatland 540 Kelly Walsh 553 Riverton 580 Douglas 589 Cheyenne Central 604 Torrington 657 Laramie 810

Individual

7. Tylynn McDonald – 181

11. Annika Stanley – 192

22. Aspen Ablard – 207

T33. Taelyn Leseberry – 223

Boys Team

Cheyenne East 612 Riverton 613 Kelly Walsh 614 Wheatland 626 Cheyenne Central 642 Natrona 661 Campbell County 676 Thunder Basin 728 Torrington 751

Boys Individual

1. Parker Paxton – 127

5. Brodie Dale – 150

T10. Kyler Graham – 157

T43. Tristian Ladd – 186

44. Garrick McDonald -188

Powell Invite Results

Girls Individual

T8. Keigann Watson 183

14. Morgan Hill 203

Boys Team

Lander 634 Campbell County 639 Sheridan 641 Thunder Basin 650 Lovell 695 Cody 702 Powell 731 Worland 767 Thermopolis 859

Boys Individual

T2. Sequeil Lozier – 149

T7. Hunter Kihn – 160

T9. Owen Sweeney – 162

11. Riley Stoudt – 163

T26. Michael Lev – 176

T26. Craig Hansen – 176

56. Keagan CanDusen – 225

58. Gus Childers – 233