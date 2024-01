Northern Arapaho Department for Family Services would like to thank the Celebrate Recovery and the Elks Lodge, and Highland Park Community Church in Casper for donating toys for the children of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. Also we would like to thank the Wind River Casino Hotel for the donated toys to our clients. We also would like to thank Santa Clause Ron Howard for helping on December 23, 2023 with the NADFS gift giveaway.

Paid for by the Northern Arapaho Department for Family Services.