(Yellowstone National Park) – Because of the large-scale flooding at Yellowstone National Park in June, one of the park’s front loaders became stranded and inaccessible on the North Entrance Road in Gardner Canyon.

Soldiers from the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion used a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to lift the loader to an accessible location.

Ultimately the helicopter flew about 3/4 of a mile out of the canyon where park employees could retrieve it.

Yellowstone National Park