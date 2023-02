It was shared today, February 16, that on January 13, 2023, United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced 34-year-old Raymond C’Hair Jr., of Fort Washakie, for assault by strangulation to 15 months imprisonment with three years of supervised release.

C’Hair was also ordered to pay $522.07 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson.

