Our annual Lego Holiday event will be held on Thursday December 1st from 4-5 pm. Builders ages 4-14 are invited to come kick off the holiday season LEGO-style. We will have building activities, games, a photo booth, and snack.

This is just one of many activities planned for children and youth during December. Storytimes, crafts, a penguin mystery, a concert, and a movie are all scheduled at the Lander Library this month. See flyer below for more information.