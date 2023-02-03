In loving memory, Larry Grabill

Larry L Grabill was born July 15, 1944 in Harlan, Iowa to Garland and Doris Grabill. Larry passed away January 30, 2023 at home after a lengthy battle with cancer. He lived to be 78 year old.

He grew up on the family farm located just north of Fiscus, Iowa. Larry graduated from Audubon High School in Audubon, IA in 1962. After graduation he moved to Wyoming. Later he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Minot, ND. He met his future wife, Gayle while stationed there. They were married on June 25, 1965, shortly after Larry got out of the Air Force. They had three children, Shelley, Brent, and Bradley.

Shortly after marrying they moved to Wamsutter, Wyoming where Larry worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. In 1977 they moved to Lander where Larry eventually started his own plumbing business, Grabill Plumbing.

Advertisement

Larry was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on May 19, 1984. He rarely missed an opportunity to offer a Bible study to those he met and zealously shared the Bible message of hope with others. As circumstances changed in his life, he always found ways to devote more time to his ministry. He and Gayle participated in several Kingdom Hall builds. They also spent two weeks in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina helping with the relief work.

Larry enjoyed the outdoors and living in Wyoming. He had an intimate knowledge of the wild horses from the Red Dessert area of Wyoming. He enjoyed gardening and sharing the produce with others, fishing in the many streams and lakes in Wyoming, the many camping trips with his family, and gold prospecting in the South Pass area.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Gayle; his parents, Garland and Doris Grabill; his sister Barbara Doyle; and his brother Samuel Grabill.

He is survived by his daughter Shelley (Willy) Davault of Nampa, ID; son Brent (Shelby) Grabill of Reno, NV, son Bradley (Connie) Grabill of Douglas, WY; and grandson Tyler Grabill currently volunteering in Patterson, NY; his brothers and sisters: Keith Grabill of Audubon, IA; Rex (Judy) Grabill of Audubon, IA; Alvin (Peggy) Grabill of rural Audubon, IA; Helen Jorgensen (Donnie Armentrout) of Audubon, IA; Nancy Fulmer of Cameron, MO; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Advertisement

A memorial service will be held on February 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 835 E. Main St, Lander, WY. A viewing of the service will also be available via Zoom.