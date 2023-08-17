Lander boys and Riverton girls earn team wins in Cody

(Cody, WY) – Fremont County was on display at the Cody Invite on Tuesday and Wednesday for the second week of the high school golf season. It was the first time Lander and Riverton competed in the same tournament.

The girl’s side saw the Lady Wolverines earn the team title by eight shots, and the Lady Tigers finished in fourth as a team. For Lander, it was the first time they were able to score as a team this season. Tylynn McDonald of Riverton took second overall, shooting 181. Lovell’s Erika Cook shot 135 and a course record on day two with a 66.

Lander and Riverton boys individually had six finish in the top 10. Brodie Dale of Riverton won the tournament shooting 147, which was four better than second place and teammate Kyler Graham. The Tigers had four in the top 10, led by Hunter Kihn. Lander’s top four were separated by three. With the finish for Lander, they took the team win with a 635. Riverton finished second with 650.

Advertisement

Lander will host a tournament Monday and Tuesday next week. Riverton will have golfers compete at the tournament, and they will also be on the road next week in Jackson and Star Valley.

Cody Invite results

Girls Team:

Riverton 584

Lovell 592

Cody 631

Lander 669

Thermopolis 690

Girls Individual:

2. Tylynn McDonald – RHS – 181

4. Keigann Watson – LVHS – 192

T7. Morgan Hill – LVHS – 197

T7. Anika Stanley – RHS – 197

10. Aspen Ablard – RHS – 206

T15. Taelyn Leseberg – RHS – 221

19. Riley Stone – RHS – 226

24. Siara Espinose – LVHS – 280

Boys Team:

Advertisement

Lander 635

Riverton 650

Cody 667

Lovell 683

Powell 772

Worland 737

Thermopolis 881

Boys Individual:

1. Brodie Dale – RHS – 147

2. Kyler Graham RHS – 151

3. Hunter Kihn – LVHS – 157

4. Sequiel Lozier – LVHS – 158

T5. Owen Sweeney – LVHS – 160

T5. Riley Stroudt – LVHS – 160

T15. Michael Lev – LVHS – 172

T18. Triston Ladd – RHS – 174

21. Craig Hansen – LVHS – 176

T23. Garrick McDonald – RHS – 178

28. Beau Anderson – RHS – 188

29. Patrick Dornblaser – RHS – 190

34. Jacob Hull – RHS – 200

44. Keagan Van Dusen – LVHS – 219

48. Gus Childress – LVHS – 227