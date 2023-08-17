Lander boys and Riverton girls earn team wins in Cody

(Cody, WY) – Fremont County was on display at the Cody Invite on Tuesday and Wednesday for the second week of the high school golf season. It was the first time Lander and Riverton competed in the same tournament.
The girl’s side saw the Lady Wolverines earn the team title by eight shots, and the Lady Tigers finished in fourth as a team. For Lander, it was the first time they were able to score as a team this season. Tylynn McDonald of Riverton took second overall, shooting 181. Lovell’s Erika Cook shot 135 and a course record on day two with a 66.
Lander and Riverton boys individually had six finish in the top 10. Brodie Dale of Riverton won the tournament shooting 147, which was four better than second place and teammate Kyler Graham. The Tigers had four in the top 10, led by Hunter Kihn. Lander’s top four were separated by three. With the finish for Lander, they took the team win with a 635. Riverton finished second with 650.
Lander will host a tournament Monday and Tuesday next week. Riverton will have golfers compete at the tournament, and they will also be on the road next week in Jackson and Star Valley.
Cody Invite results
Girls Team:
- Riverton 584
- Lovell 592
- Cody 631
- Lander 669
- Thermopolis 690
Girls Individual:
- 2. Tylynn McDonald – RHS – 181
- 4. Keigann Watson – LVHS – 192
- T7. Morgan Hill – LVHS – 197
- T7. Anika Stanley – RHS – 197
- 10. Aspen Ablard – RHS – 206
- T15. Taelyn Leseberg – RHS – 221
- 19. Riley Stone – RHS – 226
- 24. Siara Espinose – LVHS – 280
Boys Team:
- Lander 635
- Riverton 650
- Cody 667
- Lovell 683
- Powell 772
- Worland 737
- Thermopolis 881
Boys Individual:
- 1. Brodie Dale – RHS – 147
- 2. Kyler Graham RHS – 151
- 3. Hunter Kihn – LVHS – 157
- 4. Sequiel Lozier – LVHS – 158
- T5. Owen Sweeney – LVHS – 160
- T5. Riley Stroudt – LVHS – 160
- T15. Michael Lev – LVHS – 172
- T18. Triston Ladd – RHS – 174
- 21. Craig Hansen – LVHS – 176
- T23. Garrick McDonald – RHS – 178
- 28. Beau Anderson – RHS – 188
- 29. Patrick Dornblaser – RHS – 190
- 34. Jacob Hull – RHS – 200
- 44. Keagan Van Dusen – LVHS – 219
- 48. Gus Childress – LVHS – 227