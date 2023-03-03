Lamb Storytime Kicks off March Youth Events at the Lander Library

Kelly and Reno Headley brought their new lamb, Juniper, to Storytime this week at the Lander Library. Librarians read sheep stories and the children were able to pet Juniper. The Headley’s shared that Juniper is one of a set of triplets born a month ago. Due to the extreme temperatures and the demands of triplets they have been bottle feeding and otherwise helping care for the lambs. For a while, Juniper needed extra cuddling and developed a taste for listening to Reno read. That led to an offer to bring her to Storytime and it was a great experience for all!

Storytime and Toddler Time are held each week at the Lander Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 am. Other library activities for children in March include: Storytime Dance Party and Lego Club. See the attached flyer for more information.

Tweens in 4th through 6th grades have the opportunity to make whirlygigs or help with a group sticker art project or just hang out in the tween area.

CanTeen activities for teens in 7th through 12th grades are held each Wednesday from 3-5 pm. A list of specific activities is shown below.

All activities are free.