In loving memory, Steve Gresback

Steve “Mr. G” Gresback, 70, of Riverton, WY was called to his Eternal Reward Monday, January 23, 2023. He felt so blessed being home with the sunshine streaming through the windows.

Cremation rites have been accorded and arrangements made through Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, 2203 W. Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.

The Rosary will be recited on Friday, February 10 at 7:00 pm at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, Father Louis Shea officiating. The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 10:00 am at St. Stephen’s Indian Mission with Father Andrew Duncan officiating.

Interment will be down the road at Funk’s Grove Cemetery in McClean County, Illinois along Route 66.

Steven James Gresback was born in St. Paul, MN on July 29, 1952 to James Leonard and Kathryn Karlene (Koenig) Gresback. He was raised the second oldest of twelve children in Circle Pines, MN.

Steve graduated from Centennial High School in 1970. He earned a BS degree in Health and Physical Education in 1974 from Bemidji State University where he was a center on the Beaver’s hockey team. In 1986, Steve earned his Master of Education from Montana State University, Billings.

Steve taught various subjects and coached numerous sports in Geelong, Victoria, Australia, Greybull, WY, Fairbanks, Alaska, and Shoshoni, WY. Upon his retirement, he served as principal at St. Margaret’s Catholic School. Steve was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and ran their hoop shoots annually.

On July 12, 1980, Steve married Tobi Lyn Strand at Sacred Heart in Greybull with Father Ron Stolcis officiating. From their union was born a son on Christmas Day in 1983, Zane Christopher. Shortly thereafter they family moved to Shoshoni, and then to rural Riverton.

The Gresbacks welcomed Australian foreign exchange son, Matthew Patton, into their home and hearts. They followed Matt to Australia for a wonderful vacation spent with the Patton’s, Wrights, and some of Steve’s former teaching buddies.

Steve’s had many interests and talents. He was a self-taught musician, and an original member of The Lost Springs Band. Steve was instrumental in starting the Riverton Youth Hockey Program and enjoyed it greatly. He loved fly tying, fly fishing, ice fishing, trap shooting, bird hunting, gardening, woodworking, walking his dogs, and playing blackjack. Steve never knew a stranger because in a short time they became friends and he loved all sports, especially baseball.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Greg; and sisters, Karrie and Christine.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years; sons Zane (Angelike), Matthew (Amy); brothers Paul (Linda), JR (Laura), Tim (Sarah), Tom (Christine), Jeffrey (Nicole), and John (Bea); brother-in-law, Rob Strand (Terri); sisters Mary (Herb) Fick and Theresa (Jacques) Tilquin; and twenty nieces and nephews.

Donations in memory of Steve will be joyfully appreciated to St. Margaret’s Catholic School, 220 N. 7th St. E., Riverton, WY 82501 or Fremont County Rec, PO Box 122., Riverton, WY 82501.

Mr. G., Coach Bailey, and Coach Porter can at long last have that well overdue “catch.”

