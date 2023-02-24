In loving memory, Sandra (Hackney) Nicholson

Sandra Kay (Hackney) Nicholson, 70, crossed over unexpectedly on February 7, 2023, at her home in St. Helens, Oregon. There are no plans for a service at this time (per her wishes), cremation has taken place.

Sandy was born in 1952, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Julia Ann Hackney and Howard Reginald Hackney. Sandy grew up in Colorado and Wyoming, and always considered “the Rockies” home.

When she was in 7th grade Sandy moved to Lander, Wyoming, where she made many fine and lasting friendships, graduated from Lander Valley High School (class of 1970), met and married William “Lynn” Wilson, and had her only child, Brady Wilson.

In 1977 Sandy relocated to Casper, Wyoming, and was remarried to Fred Nicholson. Sandy obtained her real estate license, then worked as an escrow officer for First American Title for many years. Sandy and Fred owned and partnered in a few Wyoming businesses including Red Devil Trucking in Casper, Ralff’s in Riverton, and the Longrider in Cody. Sandy also spent a number of years in the insurance business during this time.

Sandy relocated to the Pacific Northwest in the early 90’s and resumed her career in real estate services, managing escrow and title departments for companies in Washington and Oregon. Highly respected for her work ethic and knowledge in the business, Sandy retired in 2022.

An avowed bookworm, her home was always filled with an eclectic collection of books. Sandy loved her family and friends (and counted many friends as family – such as her “sister” Cayse Dick), horses, select cats (Scammer James was the all-time fave), football, dogs, and the mountains.

Sandy was preceded in death by her sisters Linda Gayle (Hackney) Woodrum and Judy Ann (Click) Morrison, her brothers Joel “Angelo” Pingatore and Douglas Click, and her parents Howard Hackney and Julia (Walker) Hallett.

She is survived by her son, Brady Wilson (Lynn Walker) of Portland, Oregon; granddaughter Adeline; brothers Eric (Cathy) Hackney of Billings, MT, and Timothy Hallett of St. George, UT; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Please plant a tree or donate to your local library on her behalf, should you feel so inclined to honor her memory.