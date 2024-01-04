In loving memory, Rose Marie Helkey Peden

Funeral services for Rose Marie Helkey Peden, 83, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.

She passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at the Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming.

Marie was born on December 2, 1940 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She grew up on the family homestead in Peonia, Colorado.

Advertisement

On September 15, 1957, she married Jesse R. Helkey in Fruita, Colorado. In 1964 they moved to their family farm in Pavillion and in 1973 they moved to Riverton. Following Jesse’s death, Marie married Charles A. Peden in Dubois, Wyoming.

Marie enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her garden as well as fishing. She also enjoyed working crosswords, sewing, quilting and embroidery and was musically inclined. Marie will be most remembered for being a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend.

She fellowshipped at the Wesley Bible Missionary.

Survivors include her sons, Stanley R. Helkey of Colorado, Gerald E. (Rhoda) Helkey of Red Bluff, CA, adopted son, Charles A. Peden of Riverton, WY and step-son, Herbert Peden of Riverton, WY; daughters, Mary Alice Briggs, Angela Westmoreland and step-daughter, Wanda Peden all of Riverton, WY; grandchildren, Gerald E. (Tess) Helkey, Jr., Stanley Russel (Aylissa) Helkey, Christina (Curtis) Holden, Jesse (Teresa) Briggs, Tealey Briggs, Amelia Briggs, Xavier Merchen, Ker’re Merchen, Payton Westmoreland and Gavin Westmoreland; grandson-in-law, Juan Madrigal; great grandchildren, Matilda, Kolby, Juan Carlos, Draighean, Briella, Gabriel, Colton, Sabashton, Bradon, Liam, Dartanian, Klause, Helen, Elizabeth, Riley and Serjio.

Advertisement

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jesse R. Helkey and Charles A. Peden; siblings, John, Tom and Jim White and Cathy North; children Karen Helkey and Matthew Helkey, granddaughter, Misty Madrigal.

Online condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com