In loving memory, Mary Edith Washington

Mary Edith Washington died in Missoula, Montana on April 7, 2024. She was born November 1, 1955, to Willis Whiteman Sr. and Dianna Grasshopper in Lander, Wyoming. She grew up in the St. Michaels Mission Orphanage. She had six children, Dale Sitting Eagle, Dana Sitting Eagle, Perry Gould, Michael Gould, Vincent Washington, Nia Washington.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Diana Grasshopper and Willis Whiteman Sr.; sons, Dale Sitting Eagle, Dana Sitting Eagle; sisters, Velma Rhodes, Carolyn Makeshine, Rhea Smith; brothers, Darrell Hopper, Willis Whiteman Jr., Stanley Stowe, George Smith, William Wheeler, Lawrence Wheeler; uncles, Ralph Grasshopper, Clifford Grasshopper, Jimmy Chavez, Willie Antelope; aunts, Edith Grasshopper Wheeler, Julia Grasshopper, Mary Smith; grandparents, Esau and Nanny Grasshopper, Inez Oldman, Grace Chavez; great-grandfather, Chief YellowCalf.

Mary is survived by her children, Perry Gould, Michael Gould, Vincent Washington, Nia Washington; sisters, Thelma Whiteman, Regina Armajo, Alphia Antelope, Merl Haas, Evette Kilcrease, Jeanette Fresquez; grandchildren, Mila Emille Nineclouds, Rennie Nineclouds, Precious Rosemary Gould, Priscilla Florence V. Gould, Perry Verdell Gould Jr., Payson Linus Gould, Preston Duke Gould, Lena Mae Gould, Avery Eagle, Ward Spoonhunter, Isaiah Spoonhunter, Shadow Eagle, Dale Darrell Thomas Eagle Jr., Memphis Ziggy Eagle, Brandi Janelle Fawn Eagle, Moleni Kendace Kary Eagle, Emerald Lynn Eagle, Donelle Lee Eagle; great-grandchildren, Joey Pogoree, Florencio Emiliano Gould, Saphera Serenity Eagle, Sophia Marceline Eagle, Prince Verdell Gould.

