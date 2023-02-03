In loving memory, Kitty Lou Peck

Kitty Lou Peck, 76 of Pavillion WY passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family and friends on January 25, 2023, following a short illness at Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Wyoming.



Kitty Lou Peck was born January 6, 1947, in Mauston WI to Gordon & Gretchen (Forbes) Scoles. Kitty grew up in rural Juneau County WI and graduated from Reedsburg High School, Reedsburg WI Class of 1965. In 1969 Kitty relocated to Wyoming to raise her family and has lived in rural Fremont County ever since. Kitty received her Bachelor degree in education from Central Wyoming College and the University of Wyoming in 1977 where she participated on the Speech and Debate Team as well as the Rodeo Team. Kitty had 45 plus years in education with 30 as a teacher and Speech and Debate Coach, after retirement 15 years as a substitute teacher, Kitty truly loved kids and being in the classroom.



Kitty had two major passions in life, first were her Grandkids, watching them participate in their activities from sporting events, to horse and livestock shows. You could bet if any one of her six Grandkids were participating in a track meet, volleyball, basketball, football game, or showing animals at a horse, dairy goat, or swine show, she would be there watching and supporting them. Can’t forget the great Grand Kids Birthday parties she loved coming and celebrating with them.

Kitty’s second passion were horses. Over the years she had raised 100’s of horses with great bloodlines as well as done everything that has to do with horses, from riding race horses as a teenager in Wisconsin, rodeo teams in college, and horse shows with her Kids and Grandkids all of her life.



Her family remembers her for her numerous home cooked recipes, her endless knowledge of horses and livestock, her unwavering love and pride for her Grandkids and Great Grandkids, her strength, support in each of us chasing after our dreams, and mostly for being an example of how to live life unapologetically. She was the best Grandma a kid could hope for, with memories of frequent cookie and cupcake baking, her crazy driving, and her way of making an ordinary day seem like and exciting adventure, to support in anything and everything her Grandkids put their minds to.



If you knew Kitty, your life has been impacted by her in one way or another, her memory lives on in the many stories and life lessons that she life with us.



Kitty Lou Peck, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Mother-in-Law, Friend, Teacher, Coach, and Mentor. Kitty represented so many things to so many people. To be in her presence was to be in the presence of great intelligence and acceptance.

Kitty, we miss you terribly already. We love you more than any of us could have ever conveyed to you, lastly, we hope you continue to have good horses to ride.



Kitty is survived by her four children, Shawn (Mistalyn) Steffen of Riverton, WY, Candy Peck of Riverton WY, Gordon Peck of Alvarado TX, Gilbert (Elisa) Peck of Weatherford TX, Six Grand Children, Braydon (Anna-Marie) Steffen, Mason Steffen, Ashley Steffen, Stran Peck, Keifer Peck, Ethan Crowley, and two Great Grand Children Carson and Jayce Steffen.



Kitty is proceeded in death by her parents Gordon and Gretchen Scoles.

A celebration of life will be held March 17th , 2023, at 10:00 am at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fair Grounds 1010 Fairgrounds Dr. Riverton. Memorials can be made to the Friends of FC Fair (501(C)3) 1010 Fairgrounds Dr Riverton WY 82501 or Riverton High School Speech and Debate.