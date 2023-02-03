In loving memory, John Tribby

John Melvin Tribby passed away peacefully on November 29,2022. He was 98 years old.

He was born on September 18,1924 to Albert Lee Tribby and Laura Wilma Stoker in Lisle, Missouri. He was the youngest of 5 children.

Life was hard in those days so when he was 17 and when his friend asked if he wanted to go to Wyoming with him to work on a ranch, he said yes. When they finally arrived and knocked on the door it was opened by a pretty girl. “She was the first girl I laid eyes on in Wyoming and I knew I was going to marry her” he said.

While in Wyoming he enlisted in the Army Air Corp during WWII. He was stationed on the island of Tinian in the South Pacific. Bombers and cargo planes stopped there to refuel. The most famous plane that refueled there was the Enola Gay on its way to Hiroshima.

When the war ended he returned to Wyoming and married the girl from the ranch Audrey Lavonne Halstead. They had two daughters Karen and Krista. They moved to Kansas City where he attended Jewelry and Watch Making School on the GI bill. After moving between Wyoming and Kansas City a couple of times they settled in Lander where they owned and operated Tribby Jewelry together. Sadly Audrey passed away from a lengthy illness at 42 years old. John was a wonderful father and “mother” to Krista and Karen. He “adopted”all their friends too and they loved him. He then married Marge Crain. They moved to Idaho and spent 22 years together before parting ways.

John loved rock hunting especially looking for Wyoming jade. He made lots of jewelry with jade. He handcrafted some truly beautiful pieces.

He also loved hunting and fishing. His favorite place was Shoshoni lake. He would take whoever wanted to go in his old Jeep and it was always a good time for sure. He was an avid sports fan wIth the Colorado Rockies being his favorite team.

One of the biggest thrills was when Dream Fights came to Lander and took him up in a vintage WWII biplane. It was put together by WWH Care Center (especially Rachel) and was the thrill of a lifetime and so special to him.

John loved his family and enjoyed all the times and celebrations spent together. He was so proud of his granddaughter Shannon’s accomplishments as well as her husband Kaz’s. His great grandchildren were a delight to him. He was always interested in their activities of soccer and gymnastics. He loved when they would visit him. They thought he was pretty cool for a great grandpa. He was loved very much and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey, daughter Karen and son in law Bob Beal.

He is survived by daughter Krista (David) Guthridge, granddaughter Shannon (Kaz) Yamada, great grandson Aidan and great granddaughter Emika.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at WWH Care Center for all the wonderful care and friendship you gave to him. Also thanks to Enhabit Hospice staff for their comfort and support which is so appreciated. There will be a celebration of life for John this summer.

