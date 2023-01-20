In loving memory, Joan Seely

Joan Patricia Albright was born in Portland, Oregon on October 17th, 1939 to William and Mildred ( Davies ) Albright. She had one sidling, a twin brother. When Joan was a baby, her family moved to Lander . Joan graduated from FCVHS in May 1957 . Shortly after graduation she married Leo Seely on May 18th 1957 . Together they had two sons and one daughter . Joan enjoyed playing bridge, rock hunting and going to yard sales . She loved to travel.

Joan is survived by her husband Leo , children; Ted of Lander , Tom ( Jodi ) of Prineville , Oregon, and Sandy of Lander ; two grandchildren , Lacey ( Colin ) and Ryan ( Chelsea ) ; five great grandchildren ; aunt Sammie McKethen ; sisters-in-law Nellie Campbell and Mary Ann Richardson , brothers-in-law Ted ( Charlene ) Seely and Jim ( Jane ) Seely.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother , Johnny Albright.

Memorials may be made to Community Entry Services in Lander in care of Hudson’s Funeral Home , 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander , WY 82520.

