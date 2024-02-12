In loving memory, Jessica Anna Wallowingbull

Angels came to guide her home. She was born on June 17, 1994 to Sterleen Hill Wallowingbull and Clyde Wallowingbull.

She grew up in Ethete, WY with her sister, Lucinda.

She is a member of the Eastern Shoshone tribe. She had many talents and loves including cooking, beadwork, traditional dancing, going to sweats, handgame, reading books, and especially reading to her daughter, Maka.

She worked at Hines General Store as a cook and her name there was “TAZZ”. She also worked with her mom as a cook with the Shoshone Tribe.

She worked at the tribal gas station and loved it. We always called her “googly Eyes”.

Jessica loved to kick back and she was known to stand her ground. Jessica recently achieved her goal of receiving her G.E.D.

She had two daughters, Maka and Faithful.

An all-night wake will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Shoshone Boys and Girls Club.

Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, February 12, 2024 at the Shoshone Boys and Girls Club with the interment following at the Sacajawea Cemetery.

Jessica is survived by her daughters, Faithfulee my Wallowingbull, Maka McLeod; sisters, Lucinda Wallowingbull, Clydine Isis, Shasta Miller, Carol Wallowingbull; nunties, Donna, Pearl, Linda Tillman, Ina Tillman, Marie Willow, Drucella, BEana Gould (from Ft. Hall, ID), Gloria St. Clair, Flora Antelope, Barbara Barney; nieces, Edith Hill (Ft. Hall, ID), Missy Hill, Britanni Soonup, Shannon Hill, Colleen Brown, Angel Rose Wallowingbull, Shyleen Twobulls, Cheyenne Twobulls, Alana Amos, Sheila Washington, Vidella Gould (Ft. Hall, ID); uncles, Steven Tillman, Curtis Barney, Verlon Gould (Ft. Hall, ID), Reyold Wallowingbull; nephews, Ernique Chaves Jr., Jake, Mikey Hill, Wilson, Beanie, Austin Hill, Dalton Hill (Ft. Hall, ID), Little Wind, Little River, Terri, Dale, Windin Tillman, Blue Jay Tidzump, Herbert Tidzump, Markes, Greg, Collin Stacey (Ft. Hall, ID), Aaron, Kenneth Willow, Bear, Titton, Lynn Tillman, and with respect, I don’t want to leave out all the little guys: Hill kids, Soonup kids, Tillman kids, Wallowing kids, Willow kids; her little nephews and nieces, Wallowingbull family, St. Clair family, Swellow family, Hill family, Tillman family, Wadda family, Hugo family, Barney family, Gould family.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sterleen Hill Wallowingbull; father, Clyde Wallowingbull; grandparents, Stanley Hill and Bernice Wadda, Danny Tillman and Frances Tillman, John and Jessie Swellow, Clyde Max Wallowingbull, Perry Barney, Angel Hill, Regina Hill, Woody Hill, Stanford Hill.