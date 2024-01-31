In loving memory, Jeffrey Brian Headley

Jeffrey Brian Headley, ‘Blue Bird’, ‘Ceneeteenii’eihii’, 36, passed away early Monday morning, January 29, 2024, in St Stephens, WY. Wake services will be held at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, Wy on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. To be followed by an all night visitation at the family home, #7 Red Crow Ave, St Stephens, WY. Funeral services will be held at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Oldman Cemetery.

Jeffrey Brian Headley was born on August 10, 1987, to Catherine and Houston Headley in Lander, Wy. He attended Wyoming Indian Schools and graduated in 2006. He worked for a short time with McGarvin & Moberly Construction, but his true passion was working with children who loved him at Shoshone and Arapaho Headstart.

Jeffrey was an avid LA Lakers and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He loved catching basketball and football games, especially if one of his loved ones was playing. He loved spending time with all of his family & friends, and had a special relationship with everyone. He also enjoyed trying his luck at the casino.

Jeffrey was baptized Episcopalian and believed strongly in his Northern Arapaho Traditional ways, participating in Sundance and sweats.

Jeffrey’s laugh could be heard from miles away. He always had a smile on his face and showed respect and love to everyone he came across. His love and light will be deeply missed.

Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Cathy Jo Headley, Godparents Keith Chavez, Shannon Glenmore, Shelly Trosper, and Renee Headley. Sundance Grandpa Vernon Harris.

God Children Nathaniel Headley, and Alysia Little Bear.

Brothers: Jeremy and Dustin Headley, Duane Oldman III, Silas LittleBear Sr, Guy Brown Jr, Kaelube and William Carpenter, Jerrell Tillman, Ronald Mitchell Jr, Carlos Chavez, Connelly, Jalen, Anthony, and Riley BigKnife, Myron Jr, Josh, Sherman, Kyron, and Alejandro Chavez, Owen St Clair Jr, Isaac Jenkins, Darin Krause, Mylan Glenmore, Rapheal YoungChief, Patrick Atencio, Jimmy StandingElk, and Nicholas Muggelberg.

Sisters: LaWayne, Tara and Lillian Black Elk, Waynette Carpenter, Dayanna and Delilah Oldman, Shyleene and Sheyanne TwoBulls, Alli Jo Ferris, Shenoa Sage, Callie Valdez, Chanice Glenmore, Quannah Glenmore-C’Hair, Arvilla Moon, Tamara Duran, Janessa Glenmore, Chaleigha Morris, Lily Krause, Shaina and Laleia Ute, Alexandria Winn, Constance StandingElk. Mary Margaret Headley, Haley Headley, and their families.

Uncles Duane Oldman Jr, Truman Trosper, Vernon Spoonhunter, Mylan Glenmore, Shannon Glenmore,Tony Hernandez, Donny and Billy Watt Jr. Tyson Headley, Michael YellowPlume, and their families.

Aunts Lanelle Goggles, Arlene, Gretta and Dawn Oldman, Patrica Oldman-Trosper, Mona Glenmore, Loula Watt, Donita StandingElk, Delphine Antelope, Donna Trosper-Ferris, Rosie Trosper, Gloria Durgin, Jolene Spoonhunter, Loula Watt-Krause. Renee Headley, Carmen Headley, Nira YoungChief, Lalaine Herrar, Latisha Mendible,and their families.

Nephews Keagan Eagle, Jevon IronEyes, Silas LittleBear Jr, Keenan and Winston Carpenter, Marques and Dallas TwoLance Jr, Adam Trejo Jr, Trevale Chavez, Adriano Jill, Skyler and Joshua Chavez Jr., Dashawn Chavez, Cade Myron Mitchell, Treylan Sky and Layton Wayne Chavez, Azaylio Chavez, JoaQuin Redman, Dante Gambler

Nieces Jurnee, Jeramie Mae, and Joy Headley, Katie and Colleen Underwood, Kianna and Kaloni Chavez, Taveah Harris, Emlee TwoLance, Krisse’ Mtichell, Rae’el Valdez, Chaunte Redman, Tataiyana and Ciara Gambler

Grandpas Rupert Goggles Sr., John and Owen Goggles, Louis Headley, Marty and Clarence Coey Chavez.

Grandmas Ailene Shakespeare, Arline Trosper, Myra Watt, Alvena Oldman, Ruth Big Lake, Catherine Red Cloud

Numerous “other moms”, sisters, brothers, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews from the Goggles and Friday families.

Jeffrey took everyone as family.

Preceded in death by his father Houston Headley.

Grandmas Iris Oldman, Kathy Chavez, Vera Trosper, Pauline Chavez and Cordella Yellowplume.

Grandfathers Duane Oldman Sr, Jimmy Oldman, Michael Hatt Sr, Bruce and Donny Chavez, Billy Watt Sr

Great Grandparents Joseph and Lillian Chavez, Winnie BigRoad. Arnold Headley, Margaret Willow, Royce Yellowplume, Hetty Quiver

Uncles Rupert Goggles Jr, James and Billy Oldman, Myron Chavez, Matthew Watt, Michael Hatt Jr, Chester Duane, Greg Trosper

Aunts Shanda Glenmore, Valerie Chavez

Brothers Dale Wayne LittleBear, Sherman Sage Jr, and Shilo TwoBulls

Sister Kendra C’Bearing.

In our time of grief during the unexpected death of our loved one, the family apologizes if we missed any family members, Hohou’

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com