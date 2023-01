Darla L. Sebring was born on December 14th, 1965 in Longmont, CO to Donald Leroy Martin Sr. and Dora Leona Macy. She passed away peacefully at her home in Riverton, Wy on January 26th 2023.

She is survived by her children, Nathan M. Sebring, Nicole M. Newman, Bryce A. Sebring, Megan R. Sebring, and Zachary R. Hart and 9 grand children.

A celebration of life will happen in July of 2023.