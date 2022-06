A Celebration of Life for Camille Shively will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 89 Antler Ct., Lander, Wyoming, at 3 pm.

Camille was a kidney/pancreas transplant patient, who fought long and hard to survive all obstacles, but she grew tired and weak and died on November 3, 2021, we will be celebrating her life and remembering all the good times.

Please join us if you can and tell us your stories. Thanks