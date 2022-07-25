Hot Notes Features Buffalo Bill Boycott & Dr. Jo

The Hot Notes | Cool Nites Concert in the Park returns to the Riverton City Park this coming Monday, July 25. The concert will again feature the CWC Community Band and guest artist, Buffallo Bill Boycott and Dr. Jo, popular Fremont County musicians.

Dr. Jeremy Cochran, the band director at CWC, said the band will be performing selections from musical theatre in the concert.

According to Kelly Dehnert, Manager for the series, the concert will be held at 7:00 pm in the Riverton City Park. “Evenings are beautiful in Riverton and there is not a better way to enjoy them than in the park listening to great music,” Dehnert noted. He added that concert goers should bring a blanket or chair.

Following the band’s performance, Buffalo Bill Boycott and Dr. Jo will be performing a program of bluegrass and American folk music. “Bill and Jo tour nationally presenting their historical programs of western music,” explained Dehnert. “Their performances always delight their audiences,” he added.

Dehnert explained that in the event of rain the performance will be held in the Central Wyoming College Arts Center Lobby.

The band rehearses before the concerts at 5:30 pm and are fed dinner by the Does in Riverton. Dehnert said musicians interested in performing with the Community Band should contact Dr. Cochran at the college at [email protected] for information.

The concerts are sponsored in part by the Lander and Riverton Recreation Boards, The Ranger, County 10, Home Source Realty, Wyoming Arts Council, Sinks Canyon Therapies, Rocky Mountain Agronomy, The Inn At Lander, and the Girard Law Offices. The concerts are free, but as always, a sousaphone is passed through the audience for contributions.

Buffalo Bill Boycott and Dr. Jo