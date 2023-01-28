HeadsUp: Road closures for January 28

(Fremont County, WY) – There are currently four road closures in the 10 as of 11:55 am on January 28, according to WYDOT, including:

US 287 / US 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287;”

WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

US 20 / 26 – Between Shoshoni and Waltman

WY 28 (South Pass)

The estimated opening time is unknown at this time.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.