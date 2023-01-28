HeadsUp: Road closures for January 28

This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service.
(Fremont County, WY) – There are currently four road closures in the 10 as of 11:55 am on January 28, according to WYDOT, including:
- US 287 / US 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287;”
- WY 135 “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”
- US 20 / 26 – Between Shoshoni and Waltman
- WY 28 (South Pass)
The estimated opening time is unknown at this time.
