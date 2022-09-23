A touring exhibition of contemporary artists from Northern Plains tribes.
Premiering at the Lander Pioneer Museum Oct. 2, 2022.
GROUNDED is an artistic exploration curated by ArtSpirit, the arts initiative of Episcopal
Church in Wyoming, to inspire our imaginations about our need of being “grounded” in
our relationship with all of creation: the earth and its wildlife, each other and ourselves.
GROUNDED will bring together an inspiring group of premier contemporary artists from
Northern Plains tribes, whose artistic practice is a unique blend of their heritage and
creative expression.
GROUNDED will be a touring contemporary art exhibition. It will also be offered
simultaneously online through a virtual gallery.
Premiering at the Pioneer Museum in Lander, Wyoming October 2 through mid-
November, then traveling to select cities in Wyoming.
Following the Wyoming tour, the plan is for the exhibition to be showcased in 2 other
key venues within the US, then it will be shown in the United Kingdom and the Middle
East.
The organizing curator, Bishop Paul-Gordon Chandler, the Bishop of Wyoming, has had
extensive experience in coordinating large-scale exhibitions in the UK, Europe and the
Middle East.
This exhibit is a follow-up to the very successful “Abraham” exhibit from 2021, which
had a successful run at the Lander museum before appearing around the world.
Next up for the Fremont County Museum
September 24, 2-4pm at the Riverton Museum, “Children’s Archaeology Day” Bailey
Tire/Pit Stop Children’s Exploration Series
October 2– November 15, 9-5 at the Pioneer Museum, “Grounded: A Contemporary
Exhibition of Art from Northern Plains Tribes”
October 5, 6pm at the Riverton Museum, “Fremont Haunts” Wyoming Community
Bankk Discovery Speakers Series
Call the Dubois Museum 1-307-455-2284, the Pioneer Museum 1-307-332-3339 or the
Riverton Museum 1-307-856-2665 for detail regarding their programs.
The Wind River Cultural Centers Foundation has been created to specifically benefit
The Dubois Museum, the Pioneer Museum in Lander and the Riverton Museum. The
WRCCF will help deliver the long term financial support our museums need to flourish.
In the current economic environment, the museums are more reliant than ever on
donations from the private sector to continue to provide the quality programs, collections
management, exhibits and services that have become their hallmark over the last four
years. Please make your tax deductible contribution to be used specifically for the
benefit of the museum of your choosing by sending a check to Wind River Cultural
Centers Foundation at PO Box 1863 Lander, WY 82520 or taking it directly to the
museum you choose to support.