A touring exhibition of contemporary artists from Northern Plains tribes.



Premiering at the Lander Pioneer Museum Oct. 2, 2022.



GROUNDED is an artistic exploration curated by ArtSpirit, the arts initiative of Episcopal

Church in Wyoming, to inspire our imaginations about our need of being “grounded” in

our relationship with all of creation: the earth and its wildlife, each other and ourselves.

GROUNDED will bring together an inspiring group of premier contemporary artists from

Northern Plains tribes, whose artistic practice is a unique blend of their heritage and

creative expression.



GROUNDED will be a touring contemporary art exhibition. It will also be offered

simultaneously online through a virtual gallery.



Premiering at the Pioneer Museum in Lander, Wyoming October 2 through mid-

November, then traveling to select cities in Wyoming.



Following the Wyoming tour, the plan is for the exhibition to be showcased in 2 other

key venues within the US, then it will be shown in the United Kingdom and the Middle

East.

The organizing curator, Bishop Paul-Gordon Chandler, the Bishop of Wyoming, has had

extensive experience in coordinating large-scale exhibitions in the UK, Europe and the

Middle East.



This exhibit is a follow-up to the very successful “Abraham” exhibit from 2021, which

had a successful run at the Lander museum before appearing around the world.



Next up for the Fremont County Museum

September 24, 2-4pm at the Riverton Museum, “Children’s Archaeology Day” Bailey

Tire/Pit Stop Children’s Exploration Series

October 2– November 15, 9-5 at the Pioneer Museum, “Grounded: A Contemporary

Exhibition of Art from Northern Plains Tribes”

October 5, 6pm at the Riverton Museum, “Fremont Haunts” Wyoming Community

Bankk Discovery Speakers Series



Call the Dubois Museum 1-307-455-2284, the Pioneer Museum 1-307-332-3339 or the

Riverton Museum 1-307-856-2665 for detail regarding their programs.

The Wind River Cultural Centers Foundation has been created to specifically benefit

The Dubois Museum, the Pioneer Museum in Lander and the Riverton Museum. The

WRCCF will help deliver the long term financial support our museums need to flourish.

In the current economic environment, the museums are more reliant than ever on

donations from the private sector to continue to provide the quality programs, collections

management, exhibits and services that have become their hallmark over the last four

years. Please make your tax deductible contribution to be used specifically for the

benefit of the museum of your choosing by sending a check to Wind River Cultural

Centers Foundation at PO Box 1863 Lander, WY 82520 or taking it directly to the

museum you choose to support.

