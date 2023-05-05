Get Fired Up for Father’s Day with Our Grilled Challenge Event at Porters!

We’re thrilled to team up with Porter’s and introduce an exciting new event for Father’s Day weekend that’s perfect for the whole family, with a special focus on dads! Head on over to Porters and join us for an unforgettable time with a complimentary BBQ, a kid’s carnival, dad Olympics, and an all-new Grilled Challenge.

Get ready to witness three competitors battle it out on the grill to prepare the most unique and mouth-watering burger, following the same guidelines as the renowned ‘Chopped’ show. With three celebrity judges set to determine the ultimate winner, who will be crowned the BBQ Champion, you won’t want to miss it! Bring your loved ones down to Porters on June 17th from 11:30 to 3pm for the ultimate Grilled event and Dad Olympics!

We’re currently looking for our third contestant for the Grilled Challenge. Do you think you have what it takes to compete against two other grill masters and create the ultimate burger? Submit your entry today! We will choose one entry to compete in our ‘Grilled’ Challenge! Contestants will have 30 minutes to utilize the ingredients in their basket and create a burger that will leave a lasting impression. With access to a complete grilling kitchen and pantry to showcase their culinary expertise, what are you waiting for? Sign up for the Grilled Challenge now!