Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Marlin Deininger & Ronan Norton

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Marlin Deininger, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s grades K/1 Kid of the Week. Marlin is an incredibly sweet student. She loves to read and play with her friends. She is kind and caring to her peers and teachers. Marlin is willing to help others in need without being asked. She perseveres through challenges with a positive attitude. I can always count on Marlin to be respectful, responsible and safe at Gannett Peak Elementary. Way to go, Marlin!

Ronan Norton, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s grades 2/3 Kid of the Week. Ronan always tries his best no matter what we are working on in class. He has a very positive attitude and strives to help other students when they are struggling. During math, when he finishes assignments early he takes it upon himself to help the others around him understand how to solve the problems. Ronan is very kind, patient, and friendly to everyone. He is a great role model in our classroom.

Advertisement