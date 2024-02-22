More

    Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the Week: Estevan Sanchez and Klaycee Poledna

    Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

    Estevan Sanchez, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Estevan is kind, hard-working, and is an amazing friend. He stands up for others, includes people who don’t have someone to play with, and is always patient and strong. Estevan perseveres and is a great example to everyone around him.

    Klaycee Poledna, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Klaycee is always willing to do the extra little things to make a difference. She helps other classmates and always has a smile on her face. She is very kind and has a positive attitude towards everything she tries to do. Her class voted for her to be the Student of the Week and they said she was a hard worker that they knew they could always count on and that she is a fierce, devoted friend through and through! Way to go Klaycee!!

