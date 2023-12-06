Fremont County Strategic Plans Public Meeting

More

    Public Notice
    DOWL and Fremont County invites Fremont County residents to participate in a public meeting regarding the Fremont County Strategic Plans for Lower North Fork Road, North 2nd Street (beyond City limits), and Tweed Lane (beyond city limits). The purpose of the strategic plans is to evaluate existing conditions and develop alternatives for future improvements. The purpose of the meeting will be to outline goals of the project and receive public comment. Two meetings will be held as follows. The meetings will start with a brief presentation at 6:00 PM followed by question and answer. The presentation will be repeated at 7:00 PM for those that miss the earlier presentation.

    Route: Lower North Fork/North 2nd Street
    Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
    Time: 6:00 to 8:00 PM
    Place: Lander Community Center
    950 Buena Vista Drive
    Lander, Wyoming

    Route: Tweed Lane
    Date: December 13, 2023
    Time: 6:00 to 8:00pm
    Place: Lander Community Center
    950 Buena Vista Drive
    Lander, Wyoming

