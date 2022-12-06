Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Press Release
Press Release
(Stock Photo)

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Wednesday, December 7th, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, to commemorate the patriots who were wounded and who perished on December 7, 1941. The flag should be flown at half-staff starting at midnight, Tuesday, December 6th and remain at half-staff for the entire day Wednesday, December 7 until midnight.

The Proclamation from President Joe Biden may be found here.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.