Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘Hibernation Zone’ for Wyoming this winter

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
County 10 Photo - Fremont County side of Togwotee Pass

(Fremont County, WY) – The Farmers’ Almanac 2022-23 extended winter weather forecast has been released, and it comes with a warning that will have us reaching for a hot beverage and layers.

“Shake, shiver, and shovel!“

“This winter season will have plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures,” according to the Almanac forecast.

Advertisement

For Wyoming, snow lovers will be happy as they will see a fair share of storminess during the winter season, the Almanac states. Frigid temps are also expected.

h/t Farmers’ Almanac

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.