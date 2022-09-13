Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘Hibernation Zone’ for Wyoming this winter

(Fremont County, WY) – The Farmers’ Almanac 2022-23 extended winter weather forecast has been released, and it comes with a warning that will have us reaching for a hot beverage and layers.
“Shake, shiver, and shovel!“
“This winter season will have plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures,” according to the Almanac forecast.
For Wyoming, snow lovers will be happy as they will see a fair share of storminess during the winter season, the Almanac states. Frigid temps are also expected.