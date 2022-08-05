Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start Program is Currently Accepting Applications for All Centers

Ethete Head Start 3 years to 5 years old, contact Alta Yellowplume at 332-4815

Great Plains Head Start 3 years to 5 years old, contact Shianna Littleshield at 856-3807

Fort Washakie Head Start 3 years to 5 years old, contact Chola Bell at 332-2519

Ethete Early Head Start Prenatal to 3 years old, contact Kandy Antelope at 332-7180

Great Plains Early Head Start Prenatal to 3 years old, contact Angela Brown at 857-6035

Fort Washakie Early Head Start Prenatal to 3 years old, contact Audra Hill at 332-7055

Head Start administration office can be reached at 332-7163 with an other questions.

A current income statement, up to date immunizations and a Head Start physical with a hematocrit and lead test are required for ALL eligible Head Start/Early Head Start children. All item sneed to be dated after June 1, 2022 to be considered for the current school year of 2022-23.

Special needs children are given enrollment priority and are encouraged to apply.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.