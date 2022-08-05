Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start Program is Currently Accepting Applications for All Centers

Ethete Head Start 3 years to 5 years old, contact Alta Yellowplume at 332-4815
Great Plains Head Start 3 years to 5 years old, contact Shianna Littleshield at 856-3807
Fort Washakie Head Start 3 years to 5 years old, contact Chola Bell at 332-2519
Ethete Early Head Start Prenatal to 3 years old, contact Kandy Antelope at 332-7180
Great Plains Early Head Start Prenatal to 3 years old, contact Angela Brown at 857-6035
Fort Washakie Early Head Start Prenatal to 3 years old, contact Audra Hill at 332-7055
Head Start administration office can be reached at 332-7163 with an other questions.
A current income statement, up to date immunizations and a Head Start physical with a hematocrit and lead test are required for ALL eligible Head Start/Early Head Start children. All item sneed to be dated after June 1, 2022 to be considered for the current school year of 2022-23.
Special needs children are given enrollment priority and are encouraged to apply.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.