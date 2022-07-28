Don’t miss the Wild West Brewfest in Dubois, July 30th

Gather up your friends and head over to the Wild West Brewfest in Dubois this Saturday for some good brews, live music, and plenty of fun! The party starts at noon until 6pm at the Dubois town park, 1412 Warm Springs Dr.

Headlining the party will be singer-songwriter, Jalan Crossland. The opening act will feature Red Butte Band. Participating breweries include: Snake River, Cody Craft, Roadhouse, Mountains Walking, WYOld West, Lander Brewing, and Western Distributing!

Early bird tickets are $35 with a pint glass or $25 without.