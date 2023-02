(Dubois, WY)

Join the Dubois Branch Library for an evening of reading, eating and fine art, February 8th, 5-7pm. Mingle and discus the book Ghosts of Wyoming by Alyson Hagy, appreciate fine art presented by Twisted Feather Artworks, and savor the food catered by 3 Spear Ranch & the Perch Coffee House.

Stop by the Dubois Branch Library early, to pick up one of 10 free copies of Ghosts of Wyoming!

For more information, call 307-455-2992 or stop by the Dubois Branch Library.