(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, cool and cloudy conditions are expected for Friday, with additional snowfall expected.

The South Pass area looks like it will see up to three inches, Dubois up to two, and one to two inches for the Lander area.

Less snowfall is expected further east.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 20’s and 30’s today, with lows tonight in the h/t NWSR