Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival: Local Author Book Fair

Join us outside the Lander Library for the 2022 Bookmarked Book Fair on Saturday, September 17 from 1-3 p.m. Check out work from many of our participating writers, music from local musician Chris Flom, and activities for your children while you browse the book selections!

Please consider supporting our participating writers by purchasing one (or more!) of their books.

For more information on the book fair or any other part of the Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival call 307-332-5194 or stop by the Lander Library!

When: September 17 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lander Library

Who: Open to All

This event is sponsored in part by the LOR Foundation & the Lander Chamber of Commerce.